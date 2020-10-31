ogun-commences-payment-of-new-minimum-wage-to-workers

Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun has commenced payment of the new minimum wage to the Ogun state workers.

The Nation gathered that workers were full of joy upon the receipt of alerts for October salary from their respective banks, and reflecting the new minimum wage increase.

The State Government had an agreement with the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) to effect the new mimimum wage in October and this has been fulfilled.

Some of the workers said the payment of the minimum wage was a gratifying development.

Commander Oluwafemi Odukalu of the State’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), said he received an increment that exceeded his expectation, adding that he was overwhelmed by it while Mrs. Oluwatosin Owotomo of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology lauded the Governor for keeping to the promise made and for not paying lip service to the welfare of workers.

Also, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Odusile, said, “it is a good thing that the Governor has promised the labour that he would pay and this is another promise made and promise kept.”

Odusile enjoined workers to be up and doing and dedicated to their work so that “we can have the Ogun State of our dreams.”

According to the Commissioner, “the Government of Prince Dapo Abiodun will always take the welfare of workers seriously, just as it is committed to the welfare of all residents and indigenes of the State.”