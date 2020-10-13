Ogun governor orders release of three protesters charged with “attempted murder”

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday said he has ordered the release of the protesters arraigned and charged with attempted murder.

Abiodun said that all charges have been dropped against the three – Matairu Faruq, Olatoye Olalekan, and Adeniji Sodiq.

“On my instruction, the Attorney General has reviewed the evidence in the investigation case file in respect of the three suspects that were remanded in a custodial centre on 12th October, 2020,” the governor tweeted.

“Ogun State has decided not to charge them with any offence. They are to be released immediately”, he added.

On Monday, they were arraigned at the Isabo Magistrate’s Court in Abeokuta and were charged on four counts charges including attempting murder.

The police accused the three protesters of attempting “to kill one Ajagbusi Taofik by hitting him with dangerous weapons.”

One of the charges also said the three unlawfully and maliciously damaged Lexus jeep worth N100 million belonging to one Olabode Oyedele.

Citizens’ Gavel, a civic tech organization, representing the protesters, said its lawyers “were unable to get them out on bail as the magistrate court does not have jurisdiction.”

While 27 peaceful protesters were arrested, 24 were released the next day but the three were charged to court.

Nigerians, home and abroad, have taken to streets and online to protest demanding an end to police brutality in the country.

The nationwide protests were a culmination of weeks of anger and outcry online by the country’s young people over kidnapping, harassment, extortion and extrajudicial killing by the dissolved Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.

