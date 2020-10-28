ogun-orders-full-reopening-of-religious-centres,-hotels

Ogun State Government has directed the full reopening of religious centres, businesses, hotels and other entertainment centres in the state.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, the directive was issued in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The governor’s spokesman said the religious centres and other public places have been reopened following the success recorded in flattening the curve of COVID-19 transmission in the state.

“Government is aware of the excruciating implications of COVID-19 lockdown but we have emplaced measures and improved on testing to stem the tide,” the governor said.

“Empirical field research indicates that we have managed to stem community spread and treatment of the virus very well.

“We are convinced that the opening of schools and entertainment centres would not harm our people. We would continue to monitor the development.”

The governor had in March ordered the closure of the businesses over the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC: OGUN GOVERNMENT ORDERS FULL REOPENING OF BUSINESSES The Ogun State, Gov. Dapo Abiodun, has announced that all hotels, viewing centres, marquees, event centres, suites, guest houses, motels, and establishments providing accommodation, for Tourists or Entertainment, Restaurants, Eateries, Fast Food, Lounges, Bars, and Cinemas in the State can now re-open for business. The reopening, the governor says is necessitated by a sharp decrease in the numbers of new cases in recent times in the state In a press statement by his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin, the governor furrther directed that schools, markets and religious centres in the State can also revert to their regular programme of activities as obtained before the lockdown occasioned by the dreaded virus. The statement however said the hospitality establishments are to scrupulously adhere to a set of guidelines in order to keep up with the protocols aimed at further flattening the curve of the pandemic “Government is aware of the excruciating implications of COVID-19 lockdown but we have emplaced measures and improved on testing to stem the tide.” he said “empirical field research indicates that we have managed to stem community spread and treatment of the virus very well. We are convinced that the opening of schools and entertainment centres would not harm our people. We would continue to monitor the development The statement said that the government would not hesitate to do selective lockdown should there be any flagrant disobedience to the set COVID-19 protocols. These conditions set for the reopening of the entertainment centres are: i. Observance of temperature checks at all entry points. ii. Compulsory use of face masks within the premises/facilities. iii. Maintenance of two-metre social distancing by marking the floor to guide their customers on physical distancing. iv. Owners of business premises are required to offer only 50% of their space capacity to guests. v. Maintenance of physical distancing with a maximum of four persons per table, while Buffet services are not allowed. vi. Prior to holding any event, licence and safety clearance must be obtained from the Government. vii. the operation of all cinemas must not exceed 10 pm. The statement added that all centres are to provide noise-proof equipment in the various facilities to ensure that they do not disturb the serenity of the neighbourhoods where they operate. While calling on owners of these facilities to cooperate with the State Government, Governor Abiodun warned that facilities that defy these guidelines would be sanctioned. “Let me say that our Task Force is already on the ground and is moving about to ensure compliance. “And, if perchance we discover that any of our centres is not complying or adhering to the laid down protocols, we will not hesitate to close down the centre,” he warned. Violation of these conditions, the statement concluded, would attract severe sanctions including, but not limited to fine and closure of premises. E-signed Kunle Somorin Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Dapo Abiodun

Like this: Like Loading...