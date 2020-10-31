ogun-pays-new-minimum-wage-to-workers

James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State government has commenced payment of the new minimum wage of N30,000 to all its workers.

It would be recalled that the state government had an agreement with the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) to effect the new minimum wage from the month of October.

Commenting on the development, the State Chairman, Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Emmanuel Bankole said, “the payment of the new minimum wage is a commendable and welcome development”.

He appreciated Governor Dapo Abiodun on behalf of entire Organized Labour in the State for fulfilling his promise on the new minimum wage.

Comrade Bankole added that it is our hope that this development will open a new vista of collaboration, trust and understanding between government and labour in the State while reassuring the governor of the unalloyed loyalty and support of workers to his administration.

“No doubt, the payment of new minimum wage to civil and public servants will greatly motivate the workers for enhanced productivity and efficiency”, the NLC Chairman disclosed.

Some of the workers who spoke with our correspondent, expressed their happiness for the payment of the minimum wage, saying this was a welcome development.

Expressing his delight, Commander Oluwafemi Odukalu of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) said, “to be honest I was expecting something close to that increment but when I saw the actual amount added, I was overwhelmed because I didn’t expect that much” thanking the governor for fulfilling the promise.

On her part, Mrs Oluwatosin Owotomo of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology appreciated the Governor for keeping the promise made and for not paying lip service to the welfare of workers.

Some of the lower-level officers, it was gathered got as much as a 100% salary raise, while those on higher grades got “substantial increment’.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Odusile said, “it is a good thing, the governor has promised the labour that he would pay and this is another promise made and a promise kept”.

According to the Commissioner, “the government of Prince Dapo Abiodun will always take the welfare of workers seriously, just as it is committed to the welfare of all residents and indigenes of the State”.

Odusile enjoined workers to be up and doing and be dedicated to their work so that “we can have the Ogun State of our dreams”.

Vanguard News