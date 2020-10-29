ogun-reopens-churches,-mosque,-hotels

Our Reporter

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday announced the reopening of worship centres.

Citing the drop in COVID-19 infections in the Gateway State as reason, the governor also announced that all hotels, viewing centres, marquees, event centres, suites, guest houses, motels, and establishments providing accommodation, for tourists or entertainment, restaurants, eateries, fast food, lounges, bars, and cinemas can now re-open for business.

He further directed that schools and markets can also revert to their regular programme of activities as obtained before the lockdown occasioned by the dreaded virus.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin, the governor, however, said the hospitality establishments are to scrupulously adhere to a set of guidelines in order to keep up with the protocols aimed at further flattening the curve of COVID-19.