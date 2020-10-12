Ogun Varsity Student, Daniel Johnson, On The Run After Stabbing Girlfriend With Cutlass (Graphic Photos)

A 400-level student of the Tai-Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ogun State, Daniel Johnson, is currently on the run after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, Bukky, to death with a cutlass.

The deceased, according to online sources, who was a 200-level student of the same institution, had been in a toxic on-and-off relationship with Daniel Johnson and her father, who is a lecturer in the same school, was said to be aware.

Bukky was allegedly invited by Johnson on Sunday, October 11, 2020, to settle their differences. She went to his house in Abapawa, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, and he beat her to a pulp and stabbed her.

Johnson ran off, thinking he had killed her.

Bukky reportedly managed to jump the compound fence and was then spotted by neighbours who rushed her to the hospital.

Efforts to save her life did not yield results as she died at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Daniel Johnson who is also a model is still at large and has deactivated his Instagram account.

