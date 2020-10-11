Oguntade returns to Nigeria after diplomatic assignment in UK

By Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Justice George Adesola Oguntade, returned to the country on Saturday after completing his tenure.

The retired Justice of the Supreme Court was bid farewell by the Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps, Mr. William Alistair Harrison, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen.

He had assumed duty at the Nigeria High Commission in the UK on 9th October, 2017.

The 80-year-old retired justice was among the ambassadors dropped by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was dropped alongside the Nigeria Ambassador to the United States, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor.

He, however, renewed the appointments of 12 other non-career ambassadors, promising to uphold the principle of fair representation and inclusiveness in all governance affairs.

A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in July 2020, disclosed the President’s decision to drop some ambassadors while 12 of them were reappointed.

He however said that the President would still decide if the ambassadors would retain their current postings or be transferred.