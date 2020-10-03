Ohanaeze flays attacks on security agents in S’ East

By Innocent Duru

Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has condemned recent attacks on security agents in the South East while calling on pro- Biafra groups to desist from making inflammatory statements.

In a statement signed by the President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and the Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike , the OYC said: ‘The recent Guerrilla revolution and attacks on security agents that led to the loss of lives of security agents, burning down of police stations, and looting of their rifles is a ploy to complicate security issues in the South East and set ablaze the peaceful atmospheric nature of the East by men of the underworld.

“This ugly situation must be nipped in the bud immediately by Igbos through collective surveillance and intelligence gathering by all and sundry. Igbo youths will never allow this criminality to be condoned in our land.

“Biafra agitators should desist from making inflammatory statements directing subjects to attack security agents in retaliation for the killing of Igbos in Emene Enugu. We equally believe that Biafra agitators’ threats of violence against security forces was done out of anger and displeasure over the Enugu episode, but definitely this is a rare opportunity for those who made bogus calls and threats to retract their threats and show repentance, so that Igbos will jointly defend ourselves against possible invasion.”