Ohanaeze youths seek pardon for pro-Biafra detainees

By Chris Njoku, Owerri

The Ohaneze Youth Council on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to pardon detained Pro-Biafra agitators in the spirit of Independence Day.

National President, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, in a statement, said the President can prove his critics wrong by freeing the detained supporters of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (POB) and others.

According to him, such a gesture would further unite the country, which he believes is even more divided than ever.

He said: “The most challenging factor for Nigeria is her internal freedom, peace and love, which culminated in the 1966 pogrom.

“There’s nothing that led to the so-called civil war that has not doubled since after the war. What led to the civil war has increased to 99 per cent.”

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) said there was nothing to celebrate about Nigeria at 60.

Its President-General, Goodluck Ibem, said in a statement: “The bitter truth is we have nothing to celebrate as a nation after 60 years of independence from our British colonial masters.