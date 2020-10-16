Okakuro develops programme to promote girls’ participation in sports

Chairman, Blaugrana Sports Group International, Leslie Oghomienor (left), and a Sports Psychologist, Dr. Clifford, addressing FC Bulmaro technical crew before the Free Football Clinic session at Saint Francis Catholic Secondary School, Idimu, Lagos.



Sportswear manufacturing outfit, Okakuro Group International, has disclosed that it, in conjunction with some stakeholders, will soon start a programme expected to promote the girl child’s participation in sports.

Speaking at this year’s International Day of the Girl/Child on Tuesday, Okakuro’s Nigerian representative, Ms. Idemabasi Mkpokporo, said its collaboration with organisations with the same ideas would be focused on promoting women football at the grassroots with special emphasis on the less privileged girls in very remote communities.

She added: “Our plan is clear and our mind is made on engaging individuals and groups who are genuinely involved in helping to develop grassroots women football with special interest in those exploring communities that are not familiar.

“We will go to such places to uncover and polish hidden diamonds that will not only make us fulfilled and proud, but also turn talented girls into great stars that will raise Nigeria’s flag high in international competitions,” Mkpokporo explained.

She revealed that aside from working with grassroots football club, FC Bulmaro, to form a women youth football team that would provide a platform for young girls to exhibit their talents and be widely exposed to opportunities, Okakuro Group is also working with some individuals and bodies to turn rural playing grounds and village squares to great talent mines.

“We are willing to work with rural folks who have nothing, but must be well organised and structured and with the inner will to succeed in helping those who truly want to be developed and empowered,” she said.

She called on government to make laws and policies that would give the girl/child the same opportunities, rights and privileges open to male children.