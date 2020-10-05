Oklahoma parole officer tests positive for coronavirus TWICE

A parole officer in Oklahoma has tested positive for COVID-19 twice and had to be hospitalized for eight days during the second infection.

Tisha Davis, a 41-year-old probation and parole officer, first contracted the virus in April and tested positive for a second time last month.

Davis, a married mom-of-four, said her first infection was ‘very mild’ but the second time she was ‘scared to death’ as she struggled to breathe for over 10 days.

On September 21, she could barely take a breath so her husband drove her to the ER.’I couldn’t even get out of bed or down the hall to my living room without being completely so short of breath. It felt like I ran a marathon. I was like, okay, I’m in trouble,’ she told DailyMailTV in an exclusive interview.

She was told at the hospital, that ‘nobody ever gets covered twice,’ and was sent home.

This second coronavirus diagnosis serves as a warning to those who have recovered from the virus, as well as President Trump and several White House officials who have recently been diagnosed and are experiencing mild symptoms.

Tisha Davis, a 41-year-old Probation and Parole Officer, first contracted coronavirus in April and tested positive for a second time last month

The married mom-of-four, said her first infection was ‘very mild’ but the second time she was ‘scared to death’ as she struggled to breathe for over 10 days. Her husband took her to the hospital but she was initially sent home without medication because doctors thought a COVID infection was unlikely

Davis’ positive test results are shown. She said she was sent home because doctors didn’t think she could contract COVID-19 twice.

Davis, of Locust Grove, Oklahoma, said: ‘I got sent home, they told me to go and rest, they didn’t give me any medication.

‘I don’t think they could believe it, it’s so rare for anyone to catch it twice.

‘They were saying: ”But you’ve already had COVID.”’

‘I didn’t want to believe it either, but I was so sick.’

Two days later Davis was still fighting to breathe so her husband rushed her back to the ER.

‘They tested me and it came back positive. My chest was so painful, COVID feels like there’s 40 pound weight pressing on your lungs,’ she said.

‘I could barely take five steps down the hall.’

Davis was admitted to the Hillcrest Hospital in Pryor on September 23 where she remained for eight days.

‘They couldn’t keep my heart rate up, my heart rate dropped and they couldn’t get it stabilized and my blood pressure dropped,’ she told DailyMailTV.

‘They started to talk about putting me on a ventilator. But we wanted to avoid that because the cancer that I had caused scarring on my lungs.’

‘I’d caught pneumonia in both lungs, so they put me on oxygen, and they gave me Remdesivir which is an antiviral drug, that kind of got me through,’ she said.

‘I was very scared, and it’s really hard because you can’t see your family.’

On September 30 Davis was released from hospital and is now recovering at home. She said her daughter has contracted the virus but has mild allergy symptoms like sneezing and lethargy.

Davis provided the print out of her positive COVID -19 test results as proof that someone can contract the virus twice

‘I was very scared, and it’s really hard because you can’t see your family,’ she said. Davis’ family rallied outside her hospital window to support her while she remained there for eight days

The 41-year-old probation and parole officer gets tested regularly for work and was shocked when she caught it again in September

Davis is speaking out to warn others to remain vigilant, even if they have already contracted the virus once.

She wonders if she caught a different stain of the virus or if the first infection had weakened her lungs

‘People have to take this seriously, there’s so much that we still don’t understand about this virus. So wear a mask and do everything you can to stay safe,’ she said.

‘I work in law enforcement so we get tested regularly. I had several negative tests results come back between catching it in April and catching it in September.

‘The first time I caught it I was barely sick, I just had a strange headache and some symptoms that felt like allergies.

‘I only went to get tested because I had breast cancer the year before, so I’m immunocompromised.

‘The doctor didn’t think I had COVID because I had no respiratory symptoms.

‘He ran a test just to be on the safe side, but it came back positive.

‘I took that test on a Thursday but by the time the results came back on Saturday I didn’t have symptoms anymore.’

Davis is pictured with her husband who drove her to the hospital. Davis plans to work with a doctor to find out why she’s one of the few people to test positive twice

Davis says that the second time was ‘totally different’.

‘I knew it was serious. I was so sick, I’m a healthy person, I’m a cop so we have to do a lot of physical activity, but I could barely walk a few steps.

‘I don’t know what happened, did I catch a different strain or did I catch the same strain but it was only the second time that it went to my lungs?

‘It’s so strange, I have an identical twin sister and she hasn’t even had it once, now I’ve had it twice.’

Davis plans to work with a doctor to find out why she’s one of the few people to test positive twice.

Asked if she’s worried about contracting COVID-19 a third time, Davis says, ‘I hope it’s not possible. But if I do, I’m going to remain hopeful and strong and fight it and I’m going to be okay.’