okonjo-iweala-emerges-wto-dg

Samuel Oamen

Former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been elected Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been elected Director General of the World Trade OrgaIn the final two-man race, she polled 104 votes from 164 member countries to defeat South Korea’s Trade Minister.

She becomes the first African to head the WTO.

The body is expected to announce her as the new DG by 3pm Nigerian time.

Details shortly…

