Okunbo flays gloating over his ill health

By Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

A billionaire entrepreneur, Capt. Hosa Okunbo (retd.), has described as ungodly the alleged gloating over his ill health by some people, especially on the social media.

Okunbo, who hails from Benin, the Edo State capital, and backed the state’s governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, expressed his sadness in a statement he personally signed.

The businessman said he never claimed to be a super human being.

My attention has been drawn to a rash of social media posts concerning my health and the inhuman manner in which it is being orchestrated to look as if it was as a result of the outcome of the September 19, 2020 Edo State governorship election, in which I publicly supported Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“It is evidently ungodly for people to gloat over the fact that I am not feeling well. God does not approve of such disposition and those who engage in that pastime are only mocking and playing God.

“I have never claimed to be a super human being. I do not deny the fact that I am not well. I am outside the country for my medicals, which were delayed because of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a series of tests, my doctors confirmed that I have some health issues.

“It is, therefore, ill-advised and inhuman for those who are not comfortable with the position I took in the Edo State’s governorship election to joyfully circulate in the social media that I have health issues and that I have slid into coma. Well, I leave them all to God.

“I am over 60 years. I thank God who gave me the gift of life, an opportunity to live a good life, the grace to build a legacy of achievements and, most importantly, a good name, which is better than silver and gold.”

The philanthropist added that he had been holding dearly to his heart the words of the scriptures that there is a time to be born and a time to die.

According to him, what is most important in life is what an individual does with his/her life.

He said: “The Edo State election, which is the reason they are doing this, has come and gone. Those who are opposed to me for taking a position in the election, which they won, should leave me alone and get busy with their lives.

“I have moved on with life. I advise them to do the same, instead of dwelling in the past. Nevertheless, I wish them well in all they do.”