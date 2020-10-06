Olamide, Wizkid, Davido, Don Jazzy, Falz join #EndSARS campaign

By Alao Abiodun

Top entertainers Olamide, Wizkid, Davido, Don Jazzy and Falz have called on the Federal Government to put an end to the incessant brutalities by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The #EndSARS generated angry reactions from many Nigerians over the alleged killings and brutality of citizens by the operatives

Pop star, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to protect Nigerians.

Responding to a tweet by Buhari wishing American President, Donald Trump, fast recovery from coronavirus, Wizkid urged the President to focus more on issues affecting the country and its youth rather than matters that concern America.

“Donald trump is not your business! Old man! Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something! Nothing concern u for America! Face your country,” he tweeted.

While calling on every Nigerian to demand good governance, Olamide said it is pointless to point fingers at who is not joining the protest.

He tweeted: “This is not the time to point fingers, who the fuck is protesting and who is not. It’s time to collectively stop fighting each other and demand good governance. Nobody deserve to killed for nothing by the people that’s meant to protect them. The Gov. Should lead by example.

“Police brutality is skyrocketing by the day and the Nigeria government is not deaf nor blind, they see all the trends and tag along with whichever one they like. You don’t have to like this one to do the right thing. The hashtags are becoming tiring. The people are sick of it.”

Also Mavin boss, Don Jazzy, tweeted: “They are doing more of killing us than protecting us. You have lost control of your men. Take these touts in uniforms off our streets. #EndSarsNow”

Falz, a singer known for his socially conscious music, tackled Buhari while expressing his disappointment that he was yet to address the violence being meted out to citizens.

“Makes me sick to my stomach, that till now, we are still waiting for a single word from our so-called president on this SARS menace. Ready to enter the streets,” the musician wrote.