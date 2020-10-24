olumakaiye-condemns-shootings-of-protesters

By Adeola Ogunlade

The Diocesan and Missioner of Lagos Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr. Humphrey Olumakaiye, has condemned the shooting of protesters at Lekki, Lagos last Tuesday.

Olumakaiye, in a statement, said the incident was a despicable and outrageous act of terror against harmless citizens.

He said: “It is highly depressing the same government, which promised to reform the police and bring an end to police brutality ended up using the military against them.”

The Bishop said the police had acquired notoriety with successive governments paying lip service to quelling their high-handedness despite outcries over the years.

He hoped the government had taken a cue from the violent dimension the protests assumed to accede to the demands of youths.

Olumakaiye, who commended youths for the peaceful protests until hoodlums hijacked them, said it was time to retreat as the government and the whole world have heard their voice.

According to him: “The #EndSARS protest by the youth was no doubt a genuine cause that was acknowledged and appreciated by society.

“For the first time in Nigeria history, the youth rose up to condemn and protest an age-long problem caused by an institution created to protect lives and properties.”

“It is said that what we feared most has now befallen us, such as, burning and destruction of government and private properties, looting of shops, offices, and houses.

“These should not be seen as the solution to our challenges as a nation, as these will only take us backward.”

He challenged the government to ensure victims of the Lekki toll gate shooting and their families have access to justice and compensations.