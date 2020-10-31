World News

On-Again, Off-Again, but a Cabdriver Knew They’d Get Married

By
0
on-again,-off-again,-but-a-cabdriver-knew-they’d-get-married
Views: Visits 0

Sarah Koatz and Stuart Winchester once rode in a yellow cab with a driver who told them they would get married someday.

James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90

Previous article

Poem: Gemini

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News