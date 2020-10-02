On Independence Day, SSP, Ruby Gyang, Waje, Illbliss, Chigurl, Brymo Sings ‘We Are Nigeria’

As part of activities for this year’s Independence Day celebration, foremost real estate firm, Adron Homes has released an all-star music production titled We are Nigeria.

Produced by Moshood with Adron Homes as the executive producer, the song features popular and award-winning Nigerian musicians including Sir Shina Peters, Ruby Gyang, Waje, Illbliss, Brymo, Chigurl and B.J Lawrence

Commenting on the music production, Group Managing Director Adron Homes, Aare Adetola Olaniyi Emmanuelking said, “With this song, we aim to inspire hope in the heart of every Nigerian and to remind ourselves of the importance of our unity as a nation. We believe that this song will spur renewed faith and ignite the power of words over our beloved country; reminding us of our greatest asset – the strength we possess in our togetherness.”

According to the monarch, Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary should symbolize our national values and reawaken the spirit of patriotism in the minds of Nigerians.

“The song also aims to give every Nigerian at home and abroad a chance to speak positive words over our great nation. In this light, the company further made the announcement that in the spirit of making the incredibly affordable, it has declared a 60 hours 50 per cent discount on all its estates, which ends at 12noon on Friday, October 2. A viral campaign tagged #AdronUnityBeatChallenge has been launched following the release of the song.

“We encourage every Nigerian at home and in the diaspora to join us in speaking positive words over our country by joining the challenge and challenging friends and family to make a video of their own version of the song to stand a chance to win exciting prizes,” Olaniyi said.