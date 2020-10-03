On Olori Naomi’s absence at Olojo Festival

By Olushola Victor

Although the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has rubbished recent social media reports of Olori Naomi giving birth, the pregnancy rumour refuses to go away.

Director of Media to the Ooni, Mr. Moses Olafare, told Social Circuit: “All I can say is that it is fake news. We don’t know the sponsor of the fabricated story or the intent behind it but it is fake. That is all I can say for now.”

Still, claims that she is heavily pregnant further resurfaced when she was nowhere to be found at the just concluded Olojo Festival, a yearly celebration in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

As expected, the absence of the queen generated side talk even though no one could boldly throw the question to the Ooni at the festival. It was expected that Olori Naomi would be fully on ground to support and celebrate with her husband as she did at the Aje Festival held earlier in the year.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, who came with his entourage, used the occasion to disclose the government’s plan to build a world class museum and cultural center in the state.

For the colourful ceremony, Oyetola was accompanied by the state chairman of Osun All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun, the Chief Whip, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Tunde Olatunji, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Obawale Adebisi, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr. Tajudeen Lawal, Commissioner for Education, Mr. Folorunso Bamisayemi, Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Yemi Lawal and Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Jamiu Olawumi.