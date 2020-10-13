Onazi still wants Eagles’ return

Danish Superliga SønderjyskE new signing Ogenyi Onazi believes he still has his eyes on returning to Super Eagles’ fold.

After four years spell in Turkey blighted by injury, the 27-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Danish side .

The 51 international capped Onazi has not played for the three time African champions since 2018 due to poor form and fitness issues.

“I’m aware of the young players breaking into the squad and older players like me can only guide a young squad,” he told BBC Sport Africa. “The last time I spoke to Gernot Rohr was during his last birthday but I am not someone who talks to the coach regularly.

Read Also: Rohr to tinker Eagles against Tunisia

“I still have the desire and ambition to play for Nigeria again but sadly my injury has slowed me down.

“The plan in Denmark is to play as much as I can. Help the team get as far as they need to be, reach their targets for the season. Hopefully I might be here for half of the season or stay the whole season.

“But if a return to the international fold doesn’t happen with my best on the pitch then I’d understand because it is not a do-or-die affair.” Onazi, who won the 2013 Italian Cup, joined SønderjyskE as a free agent and admitted he took a big pay cut to earn a way back to the top.