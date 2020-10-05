Ondo 2020: 11 political parties collapse structure for Jegede

No fewer than 11 political parties have merged and collapsed their structures to support the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede ahead of Oct. 10, governorship elections.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday in Akure, the Chairmen of the political parties, who spoke through the State Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Oladele Ogunbameru, said the decision was taken in the common interest of the state.

Ogunbameru noted that the adoption of Jegede was a clear indication that the PDP would record the victory.

“We have invited you today, Oct. 5, 2020, to intimate you of the outcome of a series of meetings of 10 out of the 17 political parties participating in the Ondo 2020 governorship elections.

“We have resolved to back the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), for the polls at the meeting held on Sunday, Oct. 4, in Akure with the party leaders and top echelon of the PDP in attendance.

“We are committed to good governance in Ondo State which we believe can only be offered by the PDP at this present austere time.

“There is no gainsaying that the present political leadership in Ondo State can be best described as nothing but anathema in the face of things.

“This collaboration is an organised effort to save Ondo State from the political quagmire and the undesirable socio-economic predicament of our people.

“The undersigned political party leaders, therefore, resolved to work as a team in tandem with the PDP’s well-captured manifesto for the welfare, well being and life more abundant for the good people of Ondo State,” Ogunbameru said.

The State Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Fatai Adams, said the party was happy that the popularity of Eyitayo Jegede was attracting massive endorsement from key stakeholders.

The political parties’ chairmen who supported the PDP candidate include Mr Ajibola Falayi of Accord Party; Olasunkanmi Obafemi (AA); Sule Odeade (ADP); Isreal Ayeni (AAC); Niran Toye (APGA).

Others are Felix Oloro (APM), Adesanya Olaoluwa (APP); Peter Olagokun (NNPP); Funmilayo Jenyo (NRM); and Oladele Ogunbameru (SDP).

Vanguard News