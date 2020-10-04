Ondo 2020: Akeredolu can’t lose, his support base is massive, says Ojogo

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) ( right) during a campaign at Ore, Odigbo Local Council… yesterday



The Chairman of Media and Publicity Committee of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Campaign Organisation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, has declared that there was no way Governor Rotimi Akeredolu could lose next Saturday’s governorship election.

He said factors in his favour and those against his opponents were many and strong enough to see him through, even with a very wide margin. Ojogo, who is also Commissioner for Information and Orientation, said this at the weekend, during a chat with newsmen in Akure.

He said: “The governor’s support base is massive. All Progressives Congress (APC) is the largest party in the state. Its membership has been increasing daily. On the other hand, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is divided with a breakaway faction to face it in the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The two factions are bound to destroy each other. APC has more vote-worthy political heavyweights than other political parties put together.

“ Akeredolu is simply superb and extraordinary with solid leadership qualities. He has creditably discharged the contents of his mandate and put smiles on the faces of many. He has confronted challenges of poverty, hunger and unemployment by embarking on various programmes and projects that directly touch peoples’ lives positively…”

He has plans to do more with emphasis on industrialisation, deep sea port development, bitumen exploitation, expansion in infrastructure and social services and ultimately massive employment generation….”