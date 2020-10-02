Ondo 2020: Akeredolu, Deputy bicker over public fund

Ondo Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi, continued their exchange of banters over public fund on Friday.

Ajayi had accused Akeredolu of causing underdevelopment of coastal areas through mismanagement of 13 percent derivation meant to develop the region.

Akeredolu replied by accusing Ajayi of being a major contractor of Ondo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Commission (OSOPADEC) as well as betraying him despite receiving N13m monthly.

Ajayi, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore, said the N13m claim by Akeredolu was not a gift for his personal use.

He said he used to collect N12m monthly, which included imprest of his office, allowances of staff, fuelling of vehicles, care of his residence and welfare of his aides.

The Deputy Governor said it was nothing when compared to what Akeredolu and members of his family collect from the state coffers on a monthly basis.

According to him: “For instance, the Governor gets a security vote of N750million every month. He, Akeredolu, also gets an imprest of about N150million.

“His wife, though occupies no constitutionally recognised position, takes an imprest of N15million per month.

“Apart from this, she collects an additional N11million naira from the Ministry of Women Affairs, which she runs like a potentate.

“Babajide, Akeredolu’s son, is also not left out in the pillage that Akeredolu and his family is visiting on Ondo State.

“He too takes a whopping N5m monthly and rips off the state by taking unbelievable commissions as a consultant to the State on almost every imaginable areas.

“All these are apart from millions and millions they get from inflated contracts awarded to family members and lackeys.

“Sadly, Governor Akeredolu has consistently dragged himself and the office of Governor through the mud of insouciance, discourtesy and disrespect.

“These acts of indecorum must stop. This is a notice to Governor Akeredolu that two can play the game.

“The Deputy Governor is of the view that indiscretion and vacousssness are attributes that should be alien to holders of high office.”

But Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, said the N750m security vote allegation was a true reflection of the unstable and treacherous content in Ajayi.

“The general public is urged to take advantage of the Freedom of Information Act to interrogate both statements by Mr Governor and Ajayi.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the State bureaucracy, which process such payments is very available to confirm the veracity or frivolity of either of the statements.

“The October 10 governorship election is between integrity and the absence of it. The patent greed which has provided motivation for the treachery and perfidy of Ajayi appears to have created further paths of dishonesty to oil his political misadventure. Succinctly, he is misled my his mind of greed.

“By his antecedents, Agboola Ajayi would have wittingly provided evidence of the payment of such huge amount even before now if it was true.”