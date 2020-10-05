Ondo 2020: Akeredolu threatens suit over allegation of family’s interference

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has vowed to institute legal action against anybody who fails to show evidence of his wife and children doing consultancy jobs for his administration.

Akeredolu however said he was blessed to have children that could support him and not going to bars or clubbing to spray money anyhow.

Opposition parties had been using the #notogovernmentoffather, mother and son to campaign against Akeredolu.

Akeredolu spoke in Akure at a debate organised by Face the Voter Initiative when responding to allegation of running a government of father, mother and son.

Also present at the debate were candidates of the Social Democratic Party(SDP) and the Peoples Democratic(PDP) Party, Prince Oyeleye Fasua and Eyitayo Jegede respectively.

Akeredolu, who insisted that his administration is of the people, by the people and for the people, said his wife was neither a commissioner nor any of his children holding political offices.

The Governor stated it was the way of life of those making the allegations.

“Ask my commissioners if my wife sits in Exco. The First Lady is a blessed intellect. She has been treating people with breast cancer since 1997. She is using her lots to better the lives of widows, girls, and women.

“My children are helping me. All of us should pray to be blessed with children that can assist you when you are in government. Do you see my children in pubs throwing money?

“I have always asked them to show evidence. If anybody shows evidence now, then I will sue the person. My children doing consultancy work for which government?”

Jegede insisted that office of a Governor is held in public trust and not for family members.

He argued due process must be allowed and not for him to allow his wife and children do consultancy job for the government but Fasua said his wife would be involved in his administration to avoid dying early.

On health care, Jegede said it was wrong to raise Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) from healthcare and said the high cost of accessing health care under Akeredolu was out of the reach for the poor but Akeredolu insisted that he signed the Health Insurance into law to provide free health care.

He said anybody that has insurance card gets free health care in the state adding that he has built additional hospitals in the state.

Fasua said he supported the health insurance, adding that he would do same when elected as governor but Jegede argued that health insurance should not be the way to get free health care.

He wondered how many farmers had access to the insurance scheme.

Speaking on infrastructure, Jegede said there were no roads in local government like Ese-Odo Ilara Mokin and Ilaje but Akeredolu said people now call him ‘Mr. Infrastructure’ because of the numerous roads he built.

Jegede however said he should not be blame for any decision of the Dr. Mimiko’s administration in which he served as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

He said he did his job and is seeking election as governor because he has fresh ideas.

When asked on tackling unemployment, Akeredolu said the new industries at Ore have employed thousands of persons adding that he revived the moribund Okitipupa oil industry but Jegede said he would attract industries.

Fasua said he would introduce irrigation to ensure food security and teach Ondo farmers modern technology.

On why some of his businesses collapsed, Fasua said there is problem in Nigeria because all the equipment he bought to set up an abattoir were stolen.

He said MTN refused to renew his contract after he had relocated his family from the United States but that his College of Education is still in operation.

Speaking on political violence in the state, Fasua said anybody that died because of the candidates died for nothing.

Akeredolu accused opposition parties of lying after carrying out attacks on his supporters but Jegede said his campaign train has been attacked severally.

Ondo Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Hon Agboola Ajayi, was absent at the debate.