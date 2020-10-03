Ondo 2020: All odds favour Akeredolu, says Information Commissioner

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Ondo Commissioner for Information and Orientation and Chairman, Media, and Publicity Committee of Rotimi Akeredolu Campaign Organization, Donald Ojogo, has said all odds were in favour of the All Progressives Congress(APC) candidate securing victory with a wide margin in next Saturday governorship election.

Ojogo said there was no way Akeredolu could lose the election.

The Commissioner said the factors in Akeredolu’s favour and those against his opponents are many and strong enough to secure victory for him with a very wide margin.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Akure, Ojogo said Akeredolu has a large support base and a lot of people were canvassing votes for him.

Ojogo said the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) was divided with a breakaway faction to align with the ZLP.

He said: “You must also know that the APC has more vote-worthy political heavyweights than the other political parties put together.

“For example, Chief Olusola Oke has never lost the election in Ilaje and he is still very popular with his people.

“Add the Aiyedatiwa factor to that and you will know that the Local government is for Akeredolu. If you go to Akoko, Akeredolu can go to bed with the two House of Reps members, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo and Adejoro Adeogun who are highly popular and influential among their constituents.

“Yet they are just two of the heavyweights that notably include Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, and the new sensation Rear Admiral Alade, just to name a few.

“In any case, the PDP has gone into the sleep mode in Akoko while the ZLP is an unknown stranger there.

“All over the State, the people don’t joke with Akeredolu at all. To them, his re-election is a foregone conclusion. I won’t name names but you do know that the traditional rulers of Owo division have met at the palace of Olowo of Owo even before the primary elections to endorse him for the second term.

“Honestly, I don’t know any traditional ruler that is not solidly behind Akeredolu.

“Go to the street to feel the pulse of the people. It’s Aketi everywhere except in a few areas where the oppositions enjoy some pockets of support.

“But this shouldn’t be surprising. Governor Akeredolu is simply superb and extraordinary with solid leadership qualities. He has creditably discharged the contents of his mandate and put smiles on the faces of many.

“He has confronted the challenges of poverty, hunger, and unemployment by embarking on various programs and projects that directly touch the lives of the people positively.

“And he has plans to do more with emphasis on industrialisation, deep seaport development, bitumen exploitation, expansion in infrastructure and social services and ultimately massive employment generation.

“So why wouldn’t he defeat his opponent’s hands down? Surprisingly none of them has come out with any action plan superior to that of Akeredolu.

“All we have been hearing are general statements without substance. How can you be contesting to be governor without presenting the people with any blueprint?

“I just don’t understand. In any case, why should we hand over the affairs of this State to a political novice or to someone with doubtful academic qualification?”