Ondo 2020: ‘Assault on Fayose confirms claims on imported thugs’

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Ondo State Government has said the attack on former Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose at the final rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo town has confirmed its allegations thugs have been imported into the state ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

It said there was need for security agencies to contain and curtail activities of the political thugs imported into the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, in a statement, stated the development trailing the October 10 governorship election portends, in many respects.

According to him: “Government recalls that the last three weeks have witnessed mindless and condemnable acts perpetrated by these thugs imported.

“The assault on the former governor of Ekiti State, at the party’s rally in Ondo Town, no doubt, is an internal affair of the party. The incident nonetheless, remains a reference point just as it confirms our earlier apprehensions.

“Government, therefore, calls on security agencies to spread their surveillance networks to curtail the activities of these hoodlums who are currently spread across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.”