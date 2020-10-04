Ondo 2020: Assembly sensitises residents to peaceful poll

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Saturday sensitised residents of Ondo South Senatorial District of the state to the need to ensure peaceful conduct of Oct. 10, gubernatorial election.

Speaking to newsmen during the sensitisation tour, Mr Bamidele Oloyelogun, the Speaker of the Assembly, said that the residents needed to be reminded of their roles in making the state to remain peaceful before, during, and after the election.

Oloyelogun added that the legislature had deemed it fit to engage in the sensitisation in order to put all hands on deck for a free, fair, and credible election.

He, therefore, urged those with their permanent voter cards to come out en masse and cast their votes under the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC).