Ondo 2020: Boat Conveying INEC Workers, Electoral Materials Capsizes

A boat conveying some ad-hoc Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) workers and electoral materials to the riverine Ilaje communities in Ondo State has capsized.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State, Rufus Oloruntoyin Akeju, who confirmed the incident, said the boat capsized on Friday night during the movement of “personnel and materials to the riverine Registration Areas of Ilaje Local Government Area (LGA).”

“Fortunately, all personnel and election materials were rescued when the boat capsized,” Akeju added.

The rescue efforts were carried out by personnel of the Nigerian Navy who escorted the boats.

The movement of the election materials and the personnel was eventually concluded and voting commenced as planned in all the polling units on Saturday.

INEC, therefore, commended the resilience and professionalism of the Nigerian Navy as well as those of all other personnel involved in the exercise.