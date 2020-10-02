Ondo 2020: I Gave Agboola Freedom, Paid Him More Than Any Other Deputy Governor But He Betrayed Me – Akeredolu

Ahead of the upcoming Ondo gubernatorial polls billed for October 10, 2020, the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, have continued to trade words.

Akeredolu who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, on Thursday, said he gave his deputy, Ajayi, the freedom to operate and settled him financially, but he later betrayed him.

The governor said this while speaking on a programme on the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation in Akure, the state capital.

Akeredolu said:

“Agboola does not want to wait for his time. I made him comfortable; I asked him to represent me at so many places, but some people were warning me; I said they should leave him alone.

“No deputy governor has collected what he was collecting in the history of the state. I gave him N13m monthly; his predecessors did not collect as much as that. No deputy governor collects as much as that in Nigeria. I gave him enough room to operate, yet he betrayed me.”

As a Christian, Akeredolu said he was ready to forgive all his detractors and not keep grudges.

He added that he was very optimistic he will be re-elected as governor.

“We have been doing our best for this state; all the abandoned projects of the past administration have been completed.

“We have rehabilitated and constructed over 700 primary schools in this state; we have improved our education system. We have received a loan to complete the abandoned Owena water project and we will do it. We are also working on five dams; there are so many things in our plans to do for the state,” Akeredolu said.

Like this: Like Loading...