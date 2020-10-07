Ondo 2020: IGP cautions politicians against violence

By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has warned politicians against actions and utterances that could be inimical to a free, fair and credible Ondo governorship election on Saturday.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, on Wednesday, the IGP warned the full weight of the law will be meted out to anyone, no matter their status in society, who engages in any electoral fraud such as political violence, vote buying, ballot box snatching, hate speeches and all other unwholesome practices capable of undermining the peace and stability of the electoral process.

“Similarly, the IGP has charged all Police Officers and other law enforcement agents deployed for the election to act in accordance with the Electoral Act and other extant laws guiding their overall conduct before, during and after the elections.

‘’He warns that Police Officers and officers of other law enforcement agencies found acting contrary to their oaths of office or in aid of illicit electoral practices will be strictly and personally held liable with dire legal consequences.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has reassured the people of Ondo State that adequate security measures have been emplaced to ensure their safety throughout the period of the gubernatorial election and beyond.

‘’He reiterates that there have been adequate deployments in terms of manpower, marine and aerial surveillance and other assets of the force to ensure effective security coverage.

‘’He therefore enjoins all eligible voters to come out en mass to freely and peacefully exercise their franchise in line with their civic obligation, without any fear of intimidation on the day of the election,” it reads.