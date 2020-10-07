Ondo 2020: Let’s repeat Edo victory, PDP tells Ondo voters

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged voters in Ondo to replicate the party’s victory in Edo.

It appealed to Ondo residents to protect their votes and resist any attempt to rig the election.

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, spoke at the party’s grand finale campaign rally in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area.

Secondus said the party is mobilised strongly to defeat APC come Saturday.

He urged the voters to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) for failing Nigerians at all levels.

He said the APC and its supporters should be held responsible for the recurring violence in the state, adding Governor Akeredolu and his supporters were jittery of the growing popularity of the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

Secondus advised that INEC and security agencies to do their duties professionally without interference.

Chairman of the National Campaign Council for Ondo election and Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, said the APC was in a panic situation and therefore planning to rig the election.

Makinde who assured of victory for the PDP said Jegede would win the election and bring the dividends of democracy for the benefit of all.

Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, urged the people to reject the APC for inflicted unbearable hardship on Nigerians.

Tambuwal implored the people of the state to join other PDP states which have departed from listless chains of poverty, unemployment, economic crunch and diabolical policies to repress the poor.

Among PDP governors present were: Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Ifeanyi Ogwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).

Also, former Governors of Niger, Ekiti and Osun Muazu Babaginda Aliyu, Ayodele Fayose, Olagunsoye Oyinlola respectively with attended with Senator Abiodun Olujimi and Otunba Oyewole Fasawe