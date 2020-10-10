Ondo 2020: Man Stabbed At Polling Unit

A man has been stabbed by unknown hoodlums at a polling unit in Ondo State where the gubernatorial election is holding.

The victim whose name is yet to be disclosed was found bleeding on the floor few metres away from where he was supposed to cast his vote.

He was quickly whisked away from Ijomu Ward 4 where the incident took place and was taken to a police clinic in Akure.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigations, Lanre Bankole, said the victim is now stable, adding that two suspects have been apprehended in connection with the attack.

He denied that the gunshots heard within the time of the attack on the individual were not from police guns and assured that in due time investigations will reveal what really transpired.