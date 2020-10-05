Ondo 2020: PDP asks Buhari not to interfere in poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to interfere in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, on Sunday, the party said its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, enjoys the support of the majority of Ondo people and could only be defeated through federal power.

“Our campaign had earlier alerted of desperate moves by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to drag in certain officials of the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency as earlier boasted by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu self-confessed thug, Isaac Kekemeke, who exposed plots to use violence and ‘federal might’ to muscle the election against the wishes and aspirations of the people of Ondo State.”

The party said its candidate is ready to correct all the mistakes made by the incumbent governor.

“If Governor Akeredolu had done well in the last four years, he would have been celebrating his achievements instead of threatening the life of opposition and running from pillar to post to manipulate election and seeking to drag in the Presidency.

“Our campaign therefore calls on President Buhari not to succumb to pressure by a failed Governor and the APC to renege in his resolve not to interfere in elections, as amply witnessed in the September 19 Edo election.

“We invite Mr President to note the applause and commendations coming to him from all parts of our nation and the global community over the non-interference of his Presidency in the conduct of a free, fair and credible election in Edo state.

It urged the president to direct INEC and security agencies to restrict themselves to their statutory responsibilities as “the Ondo people are ready to treat violators as fake security and fake INEC operatives.”

Related