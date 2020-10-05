Ondo 2020: PDP campaign slogan induces violence, says APC

Jegede: PDP candidate, and former Attorney General and Akeredolu: APC Candidate and former Attorney General

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of fuelling violent attacks in the state through its campaign slogan.

According to the party “The PDP campaign slogan for Ondo 2020 is “Eyitayo must not fail”.

Its State Publicist, Alex Kalejaye, in a statement said: “its a new version of the old “do-or-die” approach to election matters. “The APC has it on good authority that the PDP youths are easily moved to action once they hear the slogan.

It is an indication that the PDP candidate and leaders are very desperate for power.

“This seeming desperation in the camp of the PDP flag bearer induces the party thugs to go wild, and destroy anything in sight.

“So many innocent people have fallen victims, in the last one week, and vehicles destroyed because they display Akeredolu stickers.”

The party urged the leaders of PDP to further educate their followers to exhibit better conducts ahead of Saturday’s election.

Kalejaye was optimistic that the APC would emerge victorious in the gubernatorial election, “because all the active political actors in the State, from Prof. Ajayi Borroffice, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, to Chief Olusola Oke, are all committed to the reelection bid of Akeredolu.”

“Our concern is to ensure we record a credible process that will be a source of pride to the Sunshine State “, he added.

The party insisted that no member of the APC has been indicted for campaign violence, and further urged its members to tread the part of honour and maturity throughout the electioneering campaigns.

