Ondo 2020: Police disperse hoodlums at collation centre

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Police in Ondo State dispersed some hoodlums attempting to overrun the governorship election collation centre in Akure, the state capital.

The collation centre is located at St. Peters Primary School, Akure, Ondo state

Political agents, observers and journalists who were at the venue scampered for safety as the policemen and the hoodlums reportedly exchanged gunshots outside the venue.

Reports had it that the state police command had to redeployed additional men to the collation centre.

Consequently, the area was deserted and the security agents cordoned off the road leading to the venue of the collation centre.

Sources alleged that that the hoodlums were said to be mobilising to protest the yet to be announced governorship election result.

The governorship election was held in the state on Saturday.

He said the policemen manning the centre ordered everyone to leave the premises because of the action of the hoodlums.

Recall that the venue had remained the designated collation centre of the Akure council area of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.