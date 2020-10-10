Ondo 2020: Security Arrangement Is A Bit Compromised Here – Agboola Ajayi

A file photo of Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

The Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi says while turnout for the election in Ondo State has been very encouraging, security arrangements are a bit compromised.

Speaking after he cast his vote at his polling unit, Mr. Ajayi appealed to security agents to live up to expectations and continue to be neutral and to see that every Nigerian’s vote counts.

“I just received a distress call from Gbeleju-Oke where a senior militant in this country, Chief Ajube Bibopiri, who is not at all a member of this environment where he now lay siege.

“He did not register there at all and he decided to go there and force voters to vote for APC for reasons I don’t know. And the security men are there watching him. I don’t know what he’s doing there. And I think the whole world should call on the Inspector General of the Police, to direct his men to do justice. I think this is undemocratic and barbaric.

“They should allow every Nigerian citizen to cast their votes and exercise their constitutional rights,” Mr. Ajayi told newsmen.

He urged the electoral umpire and security operatives to allowed the electoral process to be free and fair.