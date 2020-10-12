Ondo: A victory well-deserved, Omo-Agege

Omo-Agege

…Urges him to remain more focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

By Henry Umoru

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central has described the re-election of Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN as a resounding victory.

According to Omo- Agege, Akeredolu’s second coming through the votes of the people was borne out of credible performance and citizens’ genuine confidence in the APC.

Reacting to the reelection of the governor at the weekend, the Deputy President of the Senate expressed delight that Akeredolu won by an indisputable margin, even as he urged him to remain more focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, Omo-Agege reiterated his belief that the APC’s populist agenda still continues to resonate with a large majority of Nigerians across the Federation.

The Deputy President of the Senate said, “I heartily congratulate our brother and governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Arakunrin Akeredolu, SAN and the very jubilant citizens of Ondo state who assertively renewed their governor’s mandate through the Saturday, October 10, 2020 election.

“No doubt, the electoral triumph and wide margin of victory is attributed to the governor’s uncompromising commitment to APC’s manifesto.

“I urge Governor Akeredolu to do even more towards accelerating unity and people-focused development in Ondo state.

“It is clear that by his antecedents and experience, our newly re-elected governor is poised to justify the high expectations of the people by delivering further on democracy dividends for citizens in Ondo State.”

Vanguard