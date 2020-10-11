ONDO: Akeredolu leads Jegede with 37,771 votes after 12 LGAs

By Clifford Ndujihe
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s re-election quest in Ondo State remained on course at 2.30 am after results from 12 of the 18 local councils were announced.
The All Progressives Congress, APC, standard-bearer won nine of the 12 councils while his major challenger, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won three councils.
So far, Akeredolu has polled 178,854 votes while Jegede got 141,083 votes.
Hon Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, is trailing the duo with 32,060 votes and is yet to win any council.
Breakdown of LG results
Ifedore LG
PDP 11,852;
APC had 9,350
ZLP got 1,863
Akure South LGA
APC- 17,277
PDP- 47,627
ZLP – 2,236
Akoko Southeast LGA
APC -9,419
PDP- 4003
ZLP -2004
Ile-Oluji Okeogbo LGA
APC – 13,278
PDP- 9,231
ZLP,- 1,971
Akoko-Southwest LGA
APC – 21,232
PDP -15,055
ZLP – 2,775
Irele LGA
APC 12,643
PDP 5,493
ZLP 5,904
Akoko Northwest LGA
APC -15,809
PDP -10,320
ZLP -3,477
Ondo East LGA
APC -6,485
PDP -4,049
ZLP-3,221
Akoko-Northeast LGA
APC – 16,572
PDP -8,380
ZLP-3,532
Owo LGA
APC -35,957
PDP -5,311
ZLP- 408
Akure North LGA
APC- 9,546
PDP- 12,263
ZLP- 1,046
Idanre LGA
APC- 11,286
PDP- 7,499
ZLP -3,623
