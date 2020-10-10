Ondo Decides: Ajayi urges security agencies to remain neutral

Mr Agboola Ajayi, the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate in the ongoing Ondo State governorship election, has appealed to security agencies to be neutral throughout the electoral process.

“I hereby call on the Inspector-General of Police to direct his men to do justice. They should allow people to cast their vote freely because the people are ready to vote freely,” he said.

He said that the turnout was encouraging, urging security personnel to strive to protect voters seeking to perform their civic responsibility.

Ajayi, who voted at Apoi ward II, unit 004, in Kiribo, Ese Odo Local Government Area, urged INEC to strive to replicate in Ondo, the quality electoral process they delivered in the Edo governorship poll on Sept. 19.

He urged security agents to live up to expectation and continue to be neutral so that every vote would count.

Vanguard