ONDO DECIDES: Akeredolu maintains lead after 12 LGAs

By Clifford Ndujihe

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s re-election quest in Ondo State remained on course at 2.30 am after results from 12 of the 18 local councils were announced.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, standard-bearer won nine of the 12 councils while his major challenger, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won three councils.

So far, Akeredolu has polled 178,854 votes while Jegede got 141,083 votes.

Hon Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, is trailing the duo with 32,060 votes and is yet to win any council.

Breakdown of LG results

Ifedore LG



PDP 11,852;



APC had 9,350



ZLP got 1,863

Akure South LGA



APC- 17,277



PDP- 47,627



ZLP – 2,236

Akoko Southeast LGA



APC -9,419



PDP- 4003



ZLP -2004

Ile-Oluji Okeogbo LGA



APC – 13,278



PDP- 9,231



ZLP,- 1,971

Akoko-Southwest LGA



APC – 21,232



PDP -15,055



ZLP – 2,775

Irele LGA



APC 12,643



PDP 5,493



ZLP 5,904

Akoko Northwest LGA



APC -15,809



PDP -10,320



ZLP -3,477

Ondo East LGA



APC -6,485



PDP -4,049



ZLP-3,221

Akoko-Northeast LGA



APC – 16,572



PDP -8,380



ZLP-3,532

Owo LGA



APC -35,957



PDP -5,311



ZLP- 408

Akure North LGA



APC- 9,546



PDP- 12,263



ZLP- 1,046

Idanre LGA



APC- 11,286



PDP- 7,499



ZLP -3,623

Vanguard