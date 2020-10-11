Daily News

ONDO DECIDES: Akeredolu maintains lead after 12 LGAs

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s re-election quest in Ondo State remained on course at 2.30 am after results from 12 of the 18 local councils were announced.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, standard-bearer won nine of the 12 councils while his major challenger, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won three councils.

So far, Akeredolu has polled 178,854 votes while Jegede got 141,083 votes.

Hon Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, is trailing the duo with 32,060 votes and is yet to win any council.

Breakdown of LG results

Ifedore LG


PDP 11,852;


APC had 9,350


ZLP got 1,863

Akure South LGA


APC- 17,277


PDP- 47,627


ZLP – 2,236

Akoko Southeast LGA


APC -9,419


PDP- 4003


ZLP -2004

Ile-Oluji Okeogbo LGA


APC – 13,278


PDP- 9,231


ZLP,- 1,971

Akoko-Southwest LGA


APC – 21,232


PDP -15,055


ZLP – 2,775

Irele LGA


APC 12,643


PDP 5,493


ZLP 5,904

Akoko Northwest LGA


APC -15,809


PDP -10,320


ZLP -3,477

Ondo East LGA


APC -6,485


PDP -4,049


ZLP-3,221

Akoko-Northeast LGA


APC – 16,572


PDP -8,380


ZLP-3,532

Owo LGA


APC -35,957


PDP -5,311


ZLP- 408

Akure North LGA


APC- 9,546


PDP- 12,263


ZLP- 1,046

Idanre LGA


APC- 11,286


PDP- 7,499


ZLP -3,623

