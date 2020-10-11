ONDO DECIDES: Akoko Southeast LGA results

By Clifford Ndujihe
Final collation and announcement of the results of the Ondo State 2020 governorship election started at exactly 12.45 am.
The first Local Council announced was Ifedore where the PDP Candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, had the upper hand against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC; and Hon Agoola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP.
The PDP scored 11,852; APC had 9,350 while ZLP got 1,863.
Other LGAs as follows
Akoko Southeast LGA
APC -9,419
PDP- 4003
ZLP -2004
Ile-Oluji Okeogbo LGA
APC – 13,278
PDP- 9,231
ZLP,- 1,971
Akoko-Southwest LGA
APC – 21,232
PDP -15,055
ZLP – 2,775
Irele LGA
APC 12,643
PDP 5,493
ZLP 5,904
Akoko Northwest LGA
APC -15,809
PDP -10,320
ZLP -3,477
Ondo East LGA
APC -6,485
PDP -4,049
ZLP-3,221
Akoko-Northeast LGA
APC – 16,572
PDP -8,380
ZLP-3,532
Owo LGA
APC -35,957
PDP -5,311
ZLP- 408
Akure North LGA
APC- 9,546
PDP- 12,263
ZLP- 1,046
Idanre LGA
APC- 11,286
PDP- 7,499
ZLP -3,623
