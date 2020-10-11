ONDO DECIDES: Akoko Southeast LGA results

By Clifford Ndujihe

Final collation and announcement of the results of the Ondo State 2020 governorship election started at exactly 12.45 am.

The first Local Council announced was Ifedore where the PDP Candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, had the upper hand against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC; and Hon Agoola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP.

The PDP scored 11,852; APC had 9,350 while ZLP got 1,863.

Other LGAs as follows

Akoko Southeast LGA



APC -9,419



PDP- 4003



ZLP -2004

Ile-Oluji Okeogbo LGA



APC – 13,278



PDP- 9,231



ZLP,- 1,971

Akoko-Southwest LGA



APC – 21,232



PDP -15,055



ZLP – 2,775

Irele LGA



APC 12,643



PDP 5,493



ZLP 5,904

Akoko Northwest LGA



APC -15,809



PDP -10,320



ZLP -3,477

Ondo East LGA



APC -6,485



PDP -4,049



ZLP-3,221

Akoko-Northeast LGA



APC – 16,572



PDP -8,380



ZLP-3,532

Owo LGA



APC -35,957



PDP -5,311



ZLP- 408

Akure North LGA



APC- 9,546



PDP- 12,263



ZLP- 1,046

Idanre LGA



APC- 11,286



PDP- 7,499



ZLP -3,623

