ONDO DECIDES: Akoko Southeast LGA results

Final collation and announcement of the results of the Ondo State 2020 governorship election started at exactly 12.45 am.

The first Local Council announced was Ifedore where the PDP Candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, had the upper hand against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC; and Hon Agoola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP.

The PDP scored 11,852; APC had 9,350 while ZLP got 1,863.

Other LGAs as follows

Akoko Southeast LGA


APC -9,419


PDP- 4003


ZLP -2004

Ile-Oluji Okeogbo LGA


APC – 13,278


PDP- 9,231


ZLP,- 1,971

Akoko-Southwest LGA


APC – 21,232


PDP -15,055


ZLP – 2,775

Irele LGA


APC 12,643


PDP 5,493


ZLP 5,904

Akoko Northwest LGA


APC -15,809


PDP -10,320


ZLP -3,477

Ondo East LGA


APC -6,485


PDP -4,049


ZLP-3,221

Akoko-Northeast LGA


APC – 16,572


PDP -8,380


ZLP-3,532

Owo LGA


APC -35,957


PDP -5,311


ZLP- 408

Akure North LGA


APC- 9,546


PDP- 12,263


ZLP- 1,046

Idanre LGA


APC- 11,286


PDP- 7,499


ZLP -3,623

