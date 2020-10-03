ONDO DECIDES: APC accuses PDP, ZLP of creating tension ahead of polls

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has accused the opposition parties of deliberately launching unprovoked attacks on members of APC, to create avoidable tension ahead of the governorship election.

It actually fingered People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) as being responsible for the ploy to send wrong signals to the outside world.

Chairman of the party in the state Ade Adetimehin said that the APC-led government has perfected plans to invest massively in women and youth empowerment if re-elected

Adetimehin in a statement by the party’s spokesman, Alex Kalejaye, lamented that while the ruling part perceives other parties as partners in the democratic process, they have treated the ruling party as an enemy that must be annihilated at all cost.

“The PDP and ZLP have attacked us repeatedly, while we have resisted the temptation to fight back.

“Our decision not borne out of cowardice, but we feel we are in a position to display maturity. We feel we should be more careful because we are better favoured to win the election.

“All they are doing is to create tension in the State, and possibly discredit the process. We have resolved to continue to tolerate them; we won’t retaliate, irrespective of the degree of provocation,”

Adetimehin appealed to members of the party to always report any act of aggression and provocation to the security agencies, for necessary intervention.

He said the APC is passionate about the development of the people, particularly the women and youth, saying this would form core area of focus when re-elected.

He explained that the best form of empowerment for these critical segments of the society is gainful employment, adding that this compels the need to invest more in industrialisation.

Adetimehin said, “Any government that targets overall development and social stability must not neglect the womenfolk and the youth.

“The two segments of our society would be given priority by the APC led administration in the second phase when re-elected by the people of Ondo State.”

The party chieftain urged the people to disregard sentiments, pettiness and hollow arguments as they get ready to take a fresh decision on who governs the state for another four years.

He itemised “the unbelievable gains” of Akeredolu-led government in less than four years, and appealed for his re-election in the best interest of the Sunshine State.

Vanguard