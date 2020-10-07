ONDO DECIDES: Secondus tells Ondo electorate to kick out Akeredolu on Saturday

By Dayo Johnson

NATIONAL Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has told the electorate in Ondo state to vote out the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Rotimi Akeredolu in the Saturday poll.

Secondus said this Wednesday at the grand finale of the party rally held in Ondo town, in Ondo state

According to him, ” the APC had failed Nigerians woefully at all levels.

While blaming the APC and its supporters for the recurring violence in the state, the party’s chairman said that “Governor Akeredolu and his supporters are jittery of the growing popularity of the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

He said that INEC and security agencies should be allowed to do their duties professionally without interference on Saturday

According to him” Like it was done in Edo State recently, I want to appeal to our people in Ondo state to protect their votes and resist any attempt by the ruling party to rig the election.

” l urged you to come out en masse to vote for the PDP and defeat the APC governorship candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election.

Speaking at the rally, the chairman of the National Campaign Council for Ondo election and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde said that the ruling party has become jittery and thereby planning to rig the Saturday election.

Makinde assured the people of the state that the “PDP candidate would win the election and bring the dividends of democracy for the benefit of all.

The Chairman of Partys Governors’ Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal called on the people to reject the APC with their votes.

Tambuwal lamented that the APC has ” inflicted unbearable hardship on Nigerians.

He urged the people of the state to join other PDP states in the country so as to be free from “listless chains of poverty, unemployment, economic crunch and diabolical policies to repress the poor.

Governors present at the rally include Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Ifeanyi Ogwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Bello Mohammed (Zamfara).

The former governors who also attended the rally include that of Niger Muazu Babaginda Aliyu, Ekiti Ayo Fayose and Osun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola amongst others.

Vanguard News Nigeria