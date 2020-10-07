Ondo Deputy Governor to shun debate

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Ondo Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Hon Agboola Ajayi, would not attend another round of debate organised by Channels Television.

Ajayi last Sunday refused to attend the debate organised by Face the Voter Initiative.

Ajayi, in a letter to the organisers, said he had other engagements.

He explained his campaign in Owo shelved due to security concerns had been slated for Wednesday while final interaction with his team from across the state would hold in the evening of that same day.

According to him: “This is so that I could avail myself of Thursday, October 8th, the last day allowed for campaigns, to embark on a whistle stop tour of some locations across the State.

“I hope my decision to maximise the time available for me to continue to dialogue with voters across the State, a third of who are mostly not able to enjoy debates on national TV because they are not connected to the national grid, will not be seen as taking your offer for granted.”