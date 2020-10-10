Ondo election: Akeredolu, deputy hail massive turnout

Ondo State Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has expressed confidence that he would emerge winner of the governorship election.

Akeredolu said this while voting at unit 06, ward 02, Ijebu-Owo in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state at exactly 9.40am, stressing that he was sure of victory at the end of the exercise.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise and appealed to electorate to monitor their votes in order to ensure that their votes count.

According to him, “I’m sure my God will give me victory at the end of the day. I put my trust in God and I’m sure He won’t let me down. My confidence is not in any man but in God.”

The APC candidate added that “from all information I’ve received, the election is going on smoothly. We have just started and the eelection has been peaceful so far.”

He urged his supporters to remain peaceful throughout the period of the exercise and beyond.

Also, the state deputy governor and governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, hailed the massive turnout of voters, declaring it as impressive.

Ajayi said this while voting at Apoi Ward 4, Unit 2 yesterday in Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area Local Government Area of the state, saying that “I observed that the turnout was very encouraging.”

But he kicked that the security agencies compromised, saying that “the way we have seen it here the security arrangement is a bit compromised. It was exactly what happened in Edo State.

“We want to appeal to security agents to live up to expectation and continue to be neutral, to ensure that every Nigerians vote counts.

“I just received a call that a senior militant in this country, Chief Ajube who is not at all a member of this community had laid sieged somewhere, telling the people to vote for APC and security men are there watching him.

“I hereby call on the IGP to direct his men to do justice, this is injustice and barbaric, they should allow people to cast their vote freely because people are ready to vote freely.”

