Ondo election: Akeredolu in early lead

Ondo State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday governorship election, Arakinrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN is leading in 9 local councils results announced by the INEC with 178,854 votes.

While the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede has won three local councils with 141,083 votes.

The deputy governor of the state who is also the candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi got 32,000 in the results announced so far.

Ondo state has 18 local councils.

Jegede led in Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore while Akeredolu won in Owo, Akoko South-East, Idanre, Ile Oluji, Irele and Akoko North East. Others are Akoko North West and Ondo East

The electoral body will reconvene by 9.am on Sunday to announce the result of the remaining six local councils and declare the winner.

Results as announced by INEC

Owo LGA


APC 35,957


PDP 3,311


ZLP 408

Akure South LGA


APC 17,277


PDP 47,627


ZLP 2,236

Ondo East LGA


APC 6,485


PDP 4,049


ZLP 3,221

Akoko North West


APC 21,322


PDP 15, 055


ZLP 2,775

Akoko North East


APC 16,572


PDP 8,532


ZLP 3,532

Irele LGA


APC 12,643


PDP 5,493


ZLP 5,904

Ile Oluji LGA


APC 13,278


PDP 9,231


ZLP 1,971

Ifedore LGA


APC 9,350


PDP 11,852


ZLP 1,046

Idanre LGA


APC 11,286


PDP 7,499


ZLP 3,623

Akure North LGA


APC 9,646


PDP 12,263


ZLP 1,046

Akoko South-East LGA


APC 9,419


PDP 4,003


ZLP 2,004

