Ondo election: Akeredolu in early lead

Ondo State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday governorship election, Arakinrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN is leading in 9 local councils results announced by the INEC with 178,854 votes.

While the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede has won three local councils with 141,083 votes.

The deputy governor of the state who is also the candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi got 32,000 in the results announced so far.

Ondo state has 18 local councils.

Jegede led in Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore while Akeredolu won in Owo, Akoko South-East, Idanre, Ile Oluji, Irele and Akoko North East. Others are Akoko North West and Ondo East

The electoral body will reconvene by 9.am on Sunday to announce the result of the remaining six local councils and declare the winner.

Results as announced by INEC

Owo LGA



APC 35,957



PDP 3,311



ZLP 408

Akure South LGA



APC 17,277



PDP 47,627



ZLP 2,236

Ondo East LGA



APC 6,485



PDP 4,049



ZLP 3,221

Akoko North West



APC 21,322



PDP 15, 055



ZLP 2,775

Akoko North East



APC 16,572



PDP 8,532



ZLP 3,532

Irele LGA



APC 12,643



PDP 5,493



ZLP 5,904

Ile Oluji LGA



APC 13,278



PDP 9,231



ZLP 1,971

Ifedore LGA



APC 9,350



PDP 11,852



ZLP 1,046

Idanre LGA



APC 11,286



PDP 7,499



ZLP 3,623

Akure North LGA



APC 9,646



PDP 12,263



ZLP 1,046

Akoko South-East LGA



APC 9,419



PDP 4,003



ZLP 2,004

