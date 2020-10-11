Ondo election: Akeredolu in early lead

Ondo State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday governorship election, Arakinrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN is leading in 9 local councils results announced by the INEC with 178,854 votes.
While the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede has won three local councils with 141,083 votes.
The deputy governor of the state who is also the candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi got 32,000 in the results announced so far.
Ondo state has 18 local councils.
Jegede led in Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore while Akeredolu won in Owo, Akoko South-East, Idanre, Ile Oluji, Irele and Akoko North East. Others are Akoko North West and Ondo East
The electoral body will reconvene by 9.am on Sunday to announce the result of the remaining six local councils and declare the winner.
Results as announced by INEC
Owo LGA
APC 35,957
PDP 3,311
ZLP 408
Akure South LGA
APC 17,277
PDP 47,627
ZLP 2,236
Ondo East LGA
APC 6,485
PDP 4,049
ZLP 3,221
Akoko North West
APC 21,322
PDP 15, 055
ZLP 2,775
Akoko North East
APC 16,572
PDP 8,532
ZLP 3,532
Irele LGA
APC 12,643
PDP 5,493
ZLP 5,904
Ile Oluji LGA
APC 13,278
PDP 9,231
ZLP 1,971
Ifedore LGA
APC 9,350
PDP 11,852
ZLP 1,046
Idanre LGA
APC 11,286
PDP 7,499
ZLP 3,623
Akure North LGA
APC 9,646
PDP 12,263
ZLP 1,046
Akoko South-East LGA
APC 9,419
PDP 4,003
ZLP 2,004
