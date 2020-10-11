Ondo election: Akeredolu in landslide lead after results from 13 LGAs

The incumbent governor of Ondo State might have secured his reelection to the office for another four years after winning 11 of the 12 local governments results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
While Akeredolu has won 11 local governments, Eyitayo Jegede, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opponent has won two and ZLP’ Ajayi has none. However, there are still five more local government results to be announced.
Below are the votes of the three leading parties across LGAS:
Ile Oluji
APC:13,287
PDP: 9231
ZLP:1971
Akoko north-east
APC:16,572
PDP: 8380
ZLP:3532
Akoko south-west
APC:21,232
PDP:15,055
ZLP:2755
Akoko south-east
APC:9419
PDP:4003
ZLP:2004
Akoko north-west
APC: 15,809
PDP: 10,320
ZLP: 3,477
Irele
APC: 12,643
PDP:5493
ZLP:5904
Ose
APC:15,122
PDP:8421
ZLP:1083
Ifedore
APC:9350
PDP:11852
ZLP:1863
Owo
APC: 35,957
PDP:5311
ZLP: 408
Okitipupa
APC: 19,266
PDP: 10,367
ZLP: 10,120
Akure north
APC: 9,546
PDP: 12,263
ZLP: 1046
Idanre
APC: 11,286
PDP: 7499
ZLP: 3623
Ondo East
APC – 6,485
PDP – 4,049
ZLP – 3,221
