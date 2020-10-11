Ondo election: Akeredolu in landslide lead after results from 13 LGAs

The incumbent governor of Ondo State might have secured his reelection to the office for another four years after winning 11 of the 12 local governments results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While Akeredolu has won 11 local governments, Eyitayo Jegede, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opponent has won two and ZLP’ Ajayi has none. However, there are still five more local government results to be announced.

Below are the votes of the three leading parties across LGAS:

Ile Oluji

APC:13,287

PDP: 9231

ZLP:1971

Akoko north-east

APC:16,572

PDP: 8380

ZLP:3532

Akoko south-west

APC:21,232

PDP:15,055

ZLP:2755

Akoko south-east

APC:9419

PDP:4003

ZLP:2004

Akoko north-west

APC: 15,809

PDP: 10,320

ZLP: 3,477

Irele

APC: 12,643

PDP:5493

ZLP:5904

Ose

APC:15,122

PDP:8421

ZLP:1083

Ifedore

APC:9350

PDP:11852

ZLP:1863

Owo

APC: 35,957

PDP:5311

ZLP: 408

Okitipupa

APC: 19,266

PDP: 10,367

ZLP: 10,120

Akure north

APC: 9,546

PDP: 12,263

ZLP: 1046

Idanre

APC: 11,286

PDP: 7499

ZLP: 3623

Ondo East

APC – 6,485

PDP – 4,049

ZLP – 3,221