Ondo election: Akeredolu votes, confident of reelection

The incumbent governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said he his confidant of winning the gubernatorial election in the State, adding that “My victory is divine”.

Akeredolu made this known in an interview with newsmen after casting his vote in his hometown, Owo.

“As you always know, mine is about God, and God in his infinite mercy will give me victory, my Confidence is on God,” Akeredolu said.

He stated that songs of his victory will be filled the atmosphere of the sunshine state.

Asked on his observations about the election, Akeredolu said, “I only know about my polling unit, I have not been to other places, but we have voted in a peaceful manner here”

He, however, advised the electorates to exercise their franchise and eschew violence.

Meanwhile, the wife of the Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu, has expressed optimism about the ongoing governorship election.

She made her stance known in a terse video clip obtained by our correspondence.

The wife of the governor stated that victory is lurking around the All progressive congress (APC).

