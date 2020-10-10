Ondo Election: Boat conveying electoral materials Capsizes

By Oluwaseun Akingboye
10 October 2020 |
11:45 am
A boat transporting electoral materials and some ad-hoc staffs of the Independent National Electoral Commission to the riverine Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State has capsized in transit.
According to witnesses, there were no casualties in the incident as the men of the Nigeria Navy rescued all the victims and the election materials.
