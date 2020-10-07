Ondo election debate: Why I’m contesting – Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu

By Nwafor Sunday

Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State and the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming election, has given reasons the electorate should re-elect him on Saturday.

He said this at the ongoing debate anchored by Seun Akinbaloye of the Channels Television, noting that he was re-contesting to sustain what his administration had already built.

On his plans in the first 100 days in office, Akeredolu said he would complete roads under construction and constructs new ones.

Speaking further, he said a good number of projects his administration has ongoing would be completed in the first hundred days.

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Jegede Eyitayo, who came in late, was given the chance to speak on his plans for the state if elected.

According to him, “Things are not going too well in the state. If elected I will make things work properly. I know the challenges in the health sector, I will fix it.

“The education sector needs to be reformed. When this administration entered, it increased school fees from N35,000 to N150,000.

“This is too much for the people and I will fix it if elected. I will bring new ideas and fresh ideas to improve things in Ondo state.”

