Ondo election: I-G deploys DIG, others to coordinate security operations

Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu PHOTO:Twitter

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has deployed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Mr Adeleye Oyabade, to coordinate security for the Ondo State governorship election.



The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said that others deployed to assist Oyabade are Mr Karma Hassan, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Federal Operations and 11 Commissioners of Police (CPs).

Mba said the CPs deployed to handle other layers of security in the State are Abiodun Alabi, Bishi Omololu, Ashafa Kunle, Akeera Yonous, Buba Sanusi, Audu Madaki, Evelyn Peterside, Sadiku Gbenga and Abutu Yaro.

According to him, CP Garba Umar will be in charge of Monitoring/Evaluation and will be assisted by CP Habu Sani.

He said the deployment was part of efforts by the police to ensure effective coordination and full implementation of security arrangements toward a peaceful election in the state on Oct. 10.

The FPRO said the I-G had charged the coordinating DIG to bring his wealth of experience to bear by ensuring due enforcement of all electoral laws during the exercise.

He said the I-G had warned that no Security Aides would be allowed to accompany VIPs or political appointees on the Election Day, adding that severe punishments would be meted out on violators of the order.

Mba said the I-G called officers and men of the Force as well as personnel of other security agencies deployed for the election to conduct themselves professionally.



He said that the I-G had also urged the security personnel to work in line with best practices as highlighted in the Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Elections.

Mba said the I-G enjoined the public, especially politicians and their supporters to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in the national assignment.